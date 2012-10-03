Victor Vector

Once upon a time

Once upon a time 3d modo
Hourglass is a beautiful thing, thank you for inspiration, Vlademareous! I made this illustration in Luxology Modo, and tuning in PS a little bit.

Rebound of
Hourglass
By Vlademareous
