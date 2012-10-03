Patrick Loonstra

logo for Grunn.io

logo for Grunn.io
For a local tech database I made the logo and style.
The 'Grunn' in the name reference to the local name of the area Groningen, and de .io extension if of source a link to the 'input-output' term in the tech scene.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
