Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

Right or wrong

Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Hire Me
  • Save
Right or wrong toggle right wrong button switch ui
Download color palette

Made this for a project, but it didn't fit the design so we're not going to use it. If you're interested in the psd, let me know. (I'm too lazy to upload it now ;-))

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven
Improving User Experiences since 2005
Hire Me

More by Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

View profile
    • Like