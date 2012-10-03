Ben Cline
RALLY

Secondary Child Nav refinements

Ben Cline
RALLY
Ben Cline for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Secondary Child Nav refinements rally interactive interface ux design ui site website web design
Download color palette

You're probably sick of looking at this by now I'm sure... but I'm polishing this up some. May end up having the secondary nav cover up the main nav to avoid any confusion. I think animation could probably solve it... but either way... yea...

2774a80741abc5d95483200ab6871e33
Rebound of
Website Nav
By Ben Cline
View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like