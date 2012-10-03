Cosmin Capitanu

Igph Rebranding

Cosmin Capitanu
Cosmin Capitanu
  • Save
Igph Rebranding
Download color palette

Yea, maybe because is kinda minimal with a twist or maybe you enjoy a nice glossy wave on print :). Thanks

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Cosmin Capitanu
Cosmin Capitanu
Hello World!

More by Cosmin Capitanu

View profile
    • Like