Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Dashboard - Salesla - Amazon Sellers

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Dashboard - Salesla - Amazon Sellers flipkart amazon sell sale b2b business graphics clean website card minimal product design mobile desktop web app ux ui dashboard
Download color palette

Happy Wednesday Guys! We’re excited to share a screenshot from our upcoming product version for Amazon sellers called Salesla. It’s gonna be live pretty soon. I will share more shots afterwards. Stay tuned!

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

6369cbdfc700b7b7158a89d13cb91464
Rebound of
Sellers Dashboard - Feedback Performance - B2B 1.5
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like