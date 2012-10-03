Dan Almasy

Rise and Shine

Album artwork for the band Rise and Shine. The band's lead vocalist and songwriter approached me with the idea of using a lighthouse, I wanted something solitary and skewed to offset the ocean.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
