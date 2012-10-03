Sreeraman Mohan Girija

What The Duck?

Sreeraman Mohan Girija
Sreeraman Mohan Girija
  • Save
What The Duck? duck helicopter city building
Download color palette

For those times when you really want to ask the other person What the *uck dude? Also for those days when you see a giant duck towering over the skyscrapers from your helicopter.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Sreeraman Mohan Girija
Sreeraman Mohan Girija

More by Sreeraman Mohan Girija

View profile
    • Like