Jeffrey Larrimore

Baggin' it

Jeffrey Larrimore
Jeffrey Larrimore
  • Save
Baggin' it back to school photorealistic photo bag
Download color palette

Wanted to try and use the Dribbbler.app to take a screenshot... left a weird line at the top of this ^

Any way this is a photorealistic illustration from a photo I did... I backward engineered it because i cant draw that well at all! For a back to school email for splick-it getting our food merchants ready!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 3, 2012
Jeffrey Larrimore
Jeffrey Larrimore

More by Jeffrey Larrimore

View profile
    • Like