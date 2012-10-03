Tyler Sullins

Happy Birthdays Mom & Dad

typography design linocut wood stamp birthday ampersand
I have wanted to do a linocut piece for a long time and finally had a good opportunity to do one all while making my parents a sweet birthday card.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
