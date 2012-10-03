Julia Alison

Wakelogotest123

music band music graphics logo album
Logo concept for a Perth band called Wake - http://www.triplejunearthed.com/Artists/View.aspx?artistid=58070

Logo is based on modified Futura.

Posted on Oct 3, 2012
