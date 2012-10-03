Gert van Duinen

TEC Emblem - white

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
TEC Emblem - white synergy logo design geometry tribal emblem ancient pattern aztek circular etnic hexagonal hexagons mandala art mayan ornamental spirograph symmetry the experiential company triangular sewer cap
Final 2nd version emblem with name for The Experiential Company.

The geometry was built up from a hexagonal pattern, influenced by the Mayan calendar motifs, as well as Mandala arts, Illuminati, clockwork, Aztek, and manhole covers xD

I couldn't describe it better than what Scott Lewis did in a Facebook comment: "...this is one of the most unique marks I've seen in a long time. There is a folk-art feel to it but at the same time a kind of technological look as well".

