TEC Emblem - white

Final 2nd version emblem with name for The Experiential Company.

The geometry was built up from a hexagonal pattern, influenced by the Mayan calendar motifs, as well as Mandala arts, Illuminati, clockwork, Aztek, and manhole covers xD

I couldn't describe it better than what Scott Lewis did in a Facebook comment: "...this is one of the most unique marks I've seen in a long time. There is a folk-art feel to it but at the same time a kind of technological look as well".