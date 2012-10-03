TEC Emblem - white

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Final 2nd version emblem with name for The Experiential Company.
The geometry was built up from a hexagonal pattern, influenced by the Mayan calendar motifs, as well as Mandala arts, Illuminati, clockwork, Aztek, and manhole covers xD
I couldn't describe it better than what Scott Lewis did in a Facebook comment: "...this is one of the most unique marks I've seen in a long time. There is a folk-art feel to it but at the same time a kind of technological look as well".