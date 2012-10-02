M. Willis

Seasons EN.1.2011/12

M. Willis
M. Willis
  • Save
Seasons EN.1.2011/12 seasons premier league soccer
Download color palette

Representing individual soccer season as raw, colorful data. More at http://projects.mwillis.com/seasons

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
M. Willis
M. Willis

More by M. Willis

View profile
    • Like