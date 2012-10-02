Chris Hendrixson

White Sox Game Ball Graphic

The White Sox made a good run at the postseason at 2012 but unfortunately they could not make it in the end. I designed graphics for each of the contending teams, including this ill-fated one for the White Sox & US Cellular Field.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
