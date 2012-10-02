Liz Nugent

Ellyphant 2

Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent
  • Save
Ellyphant 2 illustration elephant circus cute kids painting
Download color palette

What a difference some more time makes! Elephant looking WAAAAY cuter now. :D

A87d0c5b53b9eb95b3f3ece7bd968600
Rebound of
Ellyfant
By Liz Nugent
View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent

More by Liz Nugent

View profile
    • Like