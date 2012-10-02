William Dalebout

Arsenic Wave

Arsenic Wave vector illustration retro vintage halloween
Arsenic Wave is a seasonal offering.
Like the McRib, except slightly less toxic.

Rebound of
Boo!
By David Potsiadlo
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
