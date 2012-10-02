Kirk Shelton

No More Hipster Hipsters

Kirk Shelton
Kirk Shelton
  • Save
No More Hipster Hipsters hipster nerd glasses no trendy urban outfitters
Download color palette

Being a hipster is one thing, so is being ironic, but when you're being ironic about being a hipster the universe implodes. and you look stupid everyone in hollywood.

or if you just want people to think you hate nerds this is available as a shirt or sticker at http://www.redbubble.com/people/kirksucks

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Kirk Shelton
Kirk Shelton

More by Kirk Shelton

View profile
    • Like