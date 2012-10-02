Kirk Shelton

Mctallicafe mccafe metallica metal coffee mcdonalds lovin it napster
t-shirt/sticker available at http://www.redbubble.com/people/kirksucks/portfolio

...until Lars finds it and destroys everything good about the internet.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
