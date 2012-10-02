Sebastián Andaur

Rage

Rage typography vintage sebastian andaur pink rage green day music logo skull type lettering quote
I'm still playing around with different kinds of typography options, and poster design.

The skull behind wasn't designed by me - It's a logo that Green Day uses on all it's brand.

http://twitter.com/andaurstudios

