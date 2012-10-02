Bjarni Wark

Tessa - Logo WIP

logo design logo process hand drawn
Work in progress of a logo, still refining elements of the illustration and type to use.

Through the logo process I added the tagline "Deliciously Precise" which works in nicely.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
