Mr. Wips Mascot

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So here is our mascot for Wips.com which creates popular extensions for all internet browsers and other services
Check our new redesigned Wips.com
Check bigger preview of Mr. Wips here
Also don't forget to follow us on Twitter