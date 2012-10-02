Kyle Barrett

Anchor Seal

Kyle Barrett
Kyle Barrett
Hire Me
  • Save
Anchor Seal anchor vintage seal nautical church intro typography
Download color palette

Seal I'm working on for a hoodie design for Ethos. Keeping it simple.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Kyle Barrett
Kyle Barrett
Visual Design from the Midwest
Hire Me

More by Kyle Barrett

View profile
    • Like