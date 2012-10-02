KLPA Logo Sketch

Around a year and a half ago, I suffered catastrophic data loss and practically my entire portfolio was gone. Life got in the way after that, so it's been a long road to rebuild my body of work. Looking over the projects I've done in the last year, I've decided to give my personal brand (my last big project before the crash) another go.

This mark has been the result of trial and error, personal insight, and persistence. It's tough to build a personal mark, tougher still when trying to incorporate elements of J and K which are two of the most graphically disparate letters in the alphabet.

This mark symbolizes me on many levels, and I'm quite happy with the progress. I'll post the final logo and process shots later this week or next.