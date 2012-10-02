Camilo Jose Vergara

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
this week i'm involved with a poster task, for an exhibition + talk about the work of chilean photographer Camilo José Vergara. His retrophotography work process registers and explains the modification process of urban landscapes from the USA. http://www.bifurcaciones.cl