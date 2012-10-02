Melissa Olson

Frog & Toad Poster Artwork Revised

The client wanted the illustrations to match the costumes for the actual production, and the body shapes to match the actors who would be playing the characters. Adding texture to illustrations is always my favorite part.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
