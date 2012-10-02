Daniel Waugh

Natal - Update 3

Natal - Update 3 battlefield 3 bf3 dogtag sms messages camera leica photos frame natal iphone ipod ios app icon icons
Made a matte SMS background. Tweaked camera and improved texture.
I didn't make the image in the photo frame, there is more of them too..
The bf3 icon was just me messing around :P

