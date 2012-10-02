Niels Lyngsø

T-shirt for Talent Camp 2012

Niels Lyngsø
Niels Lyngsø
  • Save
T-shirt for Talent Camp 2012 logo tshirt
Download color palette

This logo is going to be printed on t-shirts and used i presentations, a more tight version will later be made for print, web and others things.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Niels Lyngsø
Niels Lyngsø

More by Niels Lyngsø

View profile
    • Like