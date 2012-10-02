Collier Vinson

T R A F T O N

Collier Vinson
Collier Vinson
  • Save
T R A F T O N photography design identity brand logo direction typography minimalistic
Download color palette

Working with my good friend, Kyle Trafton, on his brand identity. He's an amazing photographer, director, & cinematographer based out of Nashville.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Collier Vinson
Collier Vinson

More by Collier Vinson

View profile
    • Like