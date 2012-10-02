Jared Silbert

Playing with roll-over options

Jared Silbert
Jared Silbert
  • Save
Playing with roll-over options website homepage icon rollover portfolio
Download color palette

Everything will automatically update as I work at my real desk.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Jared Silbert
Jared Silbert

More by Jared Silbert

View profile
    • Like