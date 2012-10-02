Luke van Doorn

expose v1

Luke van Doorn
Luke van Doorn
Hire Me
  • Save
expose v1 sound light
Download color palette

Logo proposal for a sound and lighting company. The name represents the levels of a volume bar.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Luke van Doorn
Luke van Doorn
Freelance logo, identity & web designer
Hire Me

More by Luke van Doorn

View profile
    • Like