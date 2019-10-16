Design_League

PencilColors Logo

PencilColors Logo brush color logo colors pencil logo pencil art pencil modern design modern logo modern logodesign artwork trendy icon clean logo design creative design fresh design branding
Creative,Modern and Stunning artwork which will blow your mind. It is a mixture of 2 concepts which is #Pencil & #Brush. Hope you guys like it.

Artwork by #DesignLeague

