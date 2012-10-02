Marusha

FLotos_part

Marusha
Marusha
  • Save
FLotos_part marushabelle graphics vector
Download color palette

All contours of this picture were drawn on the iPad. Adobe Ideas, Stylus Wacom Bamboo.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Marusha
Marusha

More by Marusha

View profile
    • Like