Momma Goldberg's TV Spot

Screen grab from the TV spot for Momma Goldberg's Deli airing now! I was the art director and co-creator of the TV project. My first experience doing anything for TV.

The models and photography were done by Shiny Object in Austin.

See the full spot here: http://youtu.be/SqgeoY9c3ko

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
