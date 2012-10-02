Aaron Ng

iOS Swipe To Login

Aaron Ng
Aaron Ng
  • Save
iOS Swipe To Login ios gesture swipe login mobile phone flat minimal
Download color palette

Swipe right to login: Background changes color with swipe. Fades to green if valid, orange/red if invalid.

Slide up / down for other pages, help, etc.

Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Aaron Ng
Aaron Ng

More by Aaron Ng

View profile
    • Like