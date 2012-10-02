Jeremy Greenawalt

Responsive Wireframe

Jeremy Greenawalt
Jeremy Greenawalt
  • Save
Responsive Wireframe responsive wireframe
Download color palette

I've been getting tired of selling responsive design and then showing static wireframes of each screen, so I decided to play around with just building responsive HTML/CSS wireframes. I'm testing it out for my own site over at http://craftandstory.com/wireframe/.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Jeremy Greenawalt
Jeremy Greenawalt

More by Jeremy Greenawalt

View profile
    • Like