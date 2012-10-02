CLEEVIO

Mascot Sketch

CLEEVIO
CLEEVIO
  • Save
Mascot Sketch mascot sketch web app facebook twitter application illustration
Download color palette

Sketch for Mascot illustration
Wanna see it finished?

Check bigger preview here

Also don't forget to follow us on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
CLEEVIO
CLEEVIO

More by CLEEVIO

View profile
    • Like