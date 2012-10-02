Lloyd Harvey

The Rise Of The Octopus Man

Lloyd Harvey
Lloyd Harvey
  • Save
The Rise Of The Octopus Man octopus man digital sketch fantasy diving helmet tentacle horror mysterious
Download color palette

Rise, my tentacly friend, rise...

See the full size illustration and read about its weird conception here: http://lloydharvey.blogspot.co.uk/2012/10/the-octopus-man-rises.html

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Lloyd Harvey
Lloyd Harvey

More by Lloyd Harvey

View profile
    • Like