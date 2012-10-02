Kyle Ledbetter

Pixel Praise Icon

Kyle Ledbetter
Kyle Ledbetter
  • Save
Pixel Praise Icon pixels icon
Download color palette

Playing around w/ a pixelated icon for an upcoming Pixel Praise product (that's a lot of P's)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Kyle Ledbetter
Kyle Ledbetter

More by Kyle Ledbetter

View profile
    • Like