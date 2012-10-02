Jeroen van Eerden

VIAVIA #4.

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
VIAVIA #4. viavia via mark identity work wip black logo brand space negative
Download color palette

Been playing around with this shape. Now from an negative space kinda angle. Feel free to comment and share your thoughts.

B3e3797573449b8a5cb6acde1575ef9f
Rebound of
VIAVIA.
By Jeroen van Eerden
View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like