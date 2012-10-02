Dave Rupert

A new, responsive Microsoft.com homepage

Celebrating today with my friends at Paravel and the homepage engineering team in Redmond over the launch of the brand new, responsive Microsoft.com homepage.

It was a lot of fun to help design and build. One of the best clients we've ever had.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
