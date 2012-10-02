Andreas Knutsson

Keep Calm & Grind

Keep Calm & Grind - Coffee Beans is something I have been playing around with on my spare time. The Idea is to have this text on a ceramic jar I'm gonna store my coffee beans in.

Enjoy!

