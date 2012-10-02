Pickle: A Decision App

Lyle Jenks

Went another direction on the decision app. Changed from "Touch & Go" to "Pickle". A more fun play on getting yourself out of a pickle. The icon is still a work in progress, but it's getting there. It's in development now – will show more soon.

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
