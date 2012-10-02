Lukáš Strnadel

TallyCounter icon v.2

app design ios mobile tally counter flip icon iphone
This is rebound of iPhone icon we made for our upcoming app. What do you thing, guys? Is this better way to go?

App is on the App Store

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
