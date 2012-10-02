Reagan Ray
Honored to announce the new Microsoft.com! We had a joy working with their team on the new responsive site.

Lots more info over on the Paravel site.

Responsive Microsoft Homepage
By Trent Walton
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
