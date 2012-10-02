Trent Walton
Responsive Microsoft Homepage

Paravel has been working with the homepage team at Microsoft to make http://microsoft.com responsive. The page began rolling out this week and we couldn't be more excited & honored to be a part of the project.

Check out the Paravel site to read more…

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
