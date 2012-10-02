Matt Lehman

Gather & Build

Matt Lehman
Matt Lehman
  • Save
Gather & Build ampersand logo interior design
Download color palette

In progress logo for a friend who's an interior designer. She wanted either a plus or an ampersand. Seemed like a nice opportunity to use the ampersand to sneak a Gb in it.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Matt Lehman
Matt Lehman

More by Matt Lehman

View profile
    • Like