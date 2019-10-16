Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Kiiashko

League of Legends - Collectible player cards

League of Legends - Collectible player cards nft card product design profile games sneaky print championship riot games league of legends leagueoflegends card design collectible player card player faker esports minimal concept game
  1. Faker_CollectiblePlayerCard.png
  2. Sneaky_CollectiblePlayerCard.png

For the 10th anniversary of the League of Legends, I decided to make a concept design of collectible cards with professional players.

On them you can see all the information about the players : date and place of birth, the team in which they play, preferred heroes and there is also a place for their autograph. A biography of the player is written on the reverse side as well as a list of the top rated championships in which they participated.

You can find full project here.

I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram

