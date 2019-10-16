League of Legends - Collectible player cards

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
For the 10th anniversary of the League of Legends, I decided to make a concept design of collectible cards with professional players.
On them you can see all the information about the players : date and place of birth, the team in which they play, preferred heroes and there is also a place for their autograph. A biography of the player is written on the reverse side as well as a list of the top rated championships in which they participated.
You can find full project here.
I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com
Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram