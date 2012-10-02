Vince Teodoro

Business Card & Logo for Another Level CrossFit

Vince Teodoro
Vince Teodoro
  • Save
Business Card & Logo for Another Level CrossFit business card logo collateral
Download color palette

Business card and logo design for a CrossFit company. Full View: http://cl.ly/image/2h2f3z2t3I41

View all tags
Posted on Oct 2, 2012
Vince Teodoro
Vince Teodoro

More by Vince Teodoro

View profile
    • Like