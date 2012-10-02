Tom Price

Crane 3d cinema4d typography paper origami crane
A 3d paper crane, for a new project i'm starting. Link is here: http://eggcupsailor.tumblr.com/post/32116471209/a-model-of-a-paper-crane-to-be-used-in-an-upcoming

Posted on Oct 2, 2012
