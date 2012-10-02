Joel Santana

Post Apocolyptic Contest

Joel Santana
Joel Santana
Hire Me
  • Save
Post Apocolyptic Contest post apocalyptic digital art illustration digital painting airbrush photoshop maya zbrush santana character design art
Download color palette

Finally completed my contest entry piece a few days ago. Here's a link to a time lapse video on some of my process: http://youtu.be/4MHClW2-Cu8

Another link to the finished image. http://themaddhattr.deviantart.com/#/d5gkl79

:)

Joel Santana
Joel Santana
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joel Santana

View profile
    • Like